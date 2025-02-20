Watch CBS News

Honoring Benjamin Davis Jr. | Black History Month

During Black History Month, we are honoring Tuskegee Airmen commanding officer Benjamin Davis Jr. After attending the University of Chicago, he went to West Point, and ended up becoming the first brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force.
