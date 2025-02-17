African American leaders provide teens encouragement at BUILD Black Table event

Several Chicago teens gathered Monday to listen as accomplished African American leaders shared their stories and provided encouragement for the young people's future.

The leaders' message was delivered inside the Walnut Room at Macy's — letting kids and adults know you can't be it unless you see it.

Bradly Johnson, the chief community officer of Broader Urban Involvement & Leadership Development, or BUILD, wanted to make that message clear to 75 kids who are in his program.

"If you can see it, you can achieve it—and we want to make sure our young people are able to see someone who looks like them in positions and doing great things," said Johnson, "but not just look like them, come from the same neighborhoods they come from."

This was the 10th annual Black Table event, where 75 BUILD students — ages ranging from 6 to 26 — sit down and talk with leaders such as politicians, Chicago Police officers and artists.

Rishaad Alexander is a young owner of two businesses, and was one of the guest speakers.

"I think it's really just about figuring out exactly what it is that you want to do, and having a plan," Alexander said, "having a plan, and figuring out the necessary steps to make it happen."

The Black Table dialogue shines a light on the many ways success is created, and showcases the power of when connections are made between the leaders of today and the leaders of tomorrow. Johnson emphasized the connections he makes when young people find out he is from the very same West Side community where he grew up.

"When I tell somebody, 'Man, I'm from Austin;' when I see a young person and they're from Laramie, the street I grew up on — 'I was on Laramie. I walked down this same street,'" Johnson said, "for them to understand that where you come from does not determine your destination."

BUILD is an organization that helps thousands of Chicago youth escape gangs and violence, and become positive leaders in their community.

Nikya Harrell has been a part of BUILD for the past three years, and attended the Black Table event the past two years.

"I've learned in BUILD, like, success is what you make of it," Harrell said. "Like, just a better version of yourself, I feel like, to me, makes me motivated and determined for my future."

BUILD said it has helped 32,000 kids each year through gang intervention, violence prevention, and wellness programs.