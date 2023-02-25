Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after car crashes into building in South Austin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hurt after a car strikes a building in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says the 30-year-old victim, who was a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.

CFD says the victim was also placed into police custody but is unclear on the reason for the arrest.  

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was not found at the scene. 

First published on February 25, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.