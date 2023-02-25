Man hospitalized after car crashes into building in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hurt after a car strikes a building in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says the 30-year-old victim, who was a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.

CFD says the victim was also placed into police custody but is unclear on the reason for the arrest.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was not found at the scene.