Candlelight prayer vigil for 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn, killed in Austin

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Church leaders are holding a candlelight prayer vigil, demanding justice in the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

A separate vigil was held for Ashuntice Wilburn on Sunday.

She was shot and killed on Saturday in a park in the Austin neighborhood.

Church leaders said she volunteered at Greater Saint John Bible Church in Austin.

She would have started her senior year at Schurz High School this week.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 5:19 PM

