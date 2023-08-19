Two teens shot in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are hospitalized after they were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in a park in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue just after 4 p.m., when they were both shot by an unknown person.

The girl was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The boy was shot in the right leg and was transported to Stroger in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.