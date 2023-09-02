CPD issue alert of business burglaries on Southwest Side

Chicago police issue alert of business burglaries on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of burglaries that happened in less than an hour on the Southwest Side.

The six burglaries were all reported between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Friday morning in the Garfield Ridge, Archer Heights, West Elsdon, and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

Police said three to five men or teens, forced their way into businesses and took items.

Incident times and locations:

4800 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

5200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:13 a.m.

4100 block of West 47th Street around 4:19 a.m.

6800 block of West Archer Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

5200 block of South Pulaski Road around 4:34 a.m.

3400 block of South Archer Avenue around 4:46 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.