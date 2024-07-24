Burglary crew target multiple businesses on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a group of burglars who targeted multiple businesses on the city's North Side last week.

The burglaries happened in the Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park neighborhoods during the early morning hours.

According to police, the thieves broke the front glass doors of the businesses with a hammer before entering. Once inside, they took a cash register, safes, and cash.

Incident Time and Location:

1400 block of West Balmoral Ave. on July 19, at 2:25 a.m.

6100 block of North Northwest Hwy. on July 19, at 2:50 a.m.

6700 block of North Olmsted Ave. on July 19, at 3:18 a.m.

6700 block of North Olmsted Ave. on July 19, at 3:19 a.m.

The burglars are described as three males between 16 and 25 years old, wearing black masks, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gloves.

Police are advising businesses to install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functional, pay special attention to suspicious people and vehicles loitering in the area, call 911 immediately, and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.