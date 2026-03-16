Burglar targets 5 Lake View East businesses, police warn

Chicago police issued an alert on Monday after a man broke into five businesses on the city's North Side.

Police said all five burglaries occurred in the Lake View East neighborhood, with one happening over the weekend and the other four during the early morning hours on Monday.

In each incident, they said a man wearing a dark colored hooded puffy coat, camouflage-designed pants, and gloves forced his way into the business by smashing the front glass door with a hammer. Once inside, he then took money from the cash register.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

3000 block of North Halsted Street on March 14-16, from 5 p.m. - 6:18 a.m.

600 block of West Diversey Parkway on March 16, at 2:25 a.m.

2900 block of North Clark Street on March 16, at 3 a.m.

3100 block of North Broadway on March 16, at 3:39 a.m.

600 block of West Briar Place on March 16, at 4 a.m.

Police are advising businesses in the area to keep their property lit, immediately repair any broken windows or locks, and, if available, save a copy of any surveillance video for detectives.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P263008