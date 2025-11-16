Burglars target 10 businesses in neighborhoods around Chicago

Chicago police on Sunday issued an alert about a recent rash of business burglaries in various neighborhoods around the city over the past couple of weeks.

In each incident, two to four burglars have forced their way into a business by breaching the glass door with an expandable pry tool or crowbar, police said. Upon entering, they have rummaged through the businesses and stolen items.

In one incident, one of the burglars pointed a handgun and threatened an unsuspecting person entered the business, police said.

A gray or silver four-door sedan that was previously reported stolen was identified as the getaway car in most of the incidents.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 3300 block of North Broadway, East Lakeview.

3:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 7100 block of North Ridge Boulevard, West Ridge.

4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 600 block of West Washington Boulevard, West Loop.

5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 400 block of South Wells Street, South Loop.

4:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 1900 block of South State Street, South Loop.

5:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of South Clark Street, South Loop.

5:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 500 block of West Harrison Street, Near West Side.

5:04 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Norwood Park.

5:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 6700 block of North Northwest Highway, Edison Park.

6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 3400 block of North Elston Avenue, Avondale.

The business targeted in the Edison Park incident was Tony's Italian Deli Subs. Police said in that incident, a 68-year-old man walked in through the back and was met by the burglars, who were taking property from inside.

The burglars then showed a gun before leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The deli shop shared surveillance video of the robbery on their Facebook, showing three masked suspects breaking the front glass door of the shop before entering and taking what appeared to be cash registers. One of the suspects was seen slamming one of the registers on the sidewalk in an attempt to open it.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # 25-CWP-034.