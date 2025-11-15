Armed group robs Edison Park deli shop

A deli shop on the city's Northwest Side is still open after being robbed by an armed group early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said just before 5:30 a.m., three suspects targeted Tony's Italian Deli Subs in the 6700 block of Northwest Highway in Edison Park.

Police said a 68-year-old man walked in through the back and was met by the suspects, who were taking property from inside. They then showed a gun before leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

No injuries were reported.

The deli shop shared surveillance video of the robbery on their Facebook, showing three masked suspects breaking the front glass door of the shop before entering and taking what appeared to be cash registers. One of the suspects was seen slamming one of the registers on the sidewalk in an attempt to open it.

In the post, the shop said, "Hello my wonderful customers and friends..Tony's Deli got robbed this morning..Vito walked in on the robbery and was robbed at gun point. We are all ok and safe. WE WILL BE OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Please be patient as we are trying our best to continue to be resilient. the video shows what happened. Thank God no-one is hurt."

No one is in custody, and Area detectives are investigating.