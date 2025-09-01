Watch CBS News
Police search for burglars who struck over weekend in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Chrissy Amaya, Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police on Monday warned residents of the Mayfair neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of home burglaries.

A man broke into three homes between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, forcing his way through the back door and kitchen window.  

Once inside, he stole cash, cigarettes, and cellphones.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 2:14 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in the 4600 block of North Kennicott Avenue.
  • 2:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a man with a slender build, dark hair, and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-5-027.

