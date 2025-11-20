Burglaries at 2 businesses in Lower West Side Chicago shopping center were part of pattern, police say

Chicago police believe two burglaries at a shopping center in the Heart of Chicago community were part of a citywide crime spree.

At 4:27 a.m. Thursday, four men broke the glass door of El Nuevo Taconzano restaurant at 2350 W. Cermak Rd. at Western Avenue. They grabbed the cash register before taking off in an unknown vehicle headed north, police said.

Just minutes earlier at 4:25 a.m., police said the crooks broke into a nearby GameStop at 2336 W. Cermak Rd. They smashed the front glass door and grabbed money from the register before taking off, police said.

Chicago police on Thursday issued a business alert connecting the two burglaries to more than a dozen others all over the city. Also on the list were burglaries at the following times and locations:

3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 3300 block of North Broadway, East Lakeview.

3:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 7100 block of North Ridge Boulevard, West Ridge.

4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 600 block of West Washington Boulevard, West Loop.

5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the 400 block of South Wells Street, South Loop.

4:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 1900 block of South State Street, South Loop.

5:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of South Clark Street, South Loop.

5:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the 500 block of West Harrison Street, Near West Side.

5:04 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Norwood Park.

5:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 6700 block of North Northwest Highway, Edison Park.

6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 3400 block of North Elston Avenue, Avondale.

Two burglaries at 3:11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, and one at 3:54 a.m. the same morning, in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, Old Irving Park.

4:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Greektown.

The business targeted in the Edison Park incident was Tony's Italian Deli Subs. Police said in that incident, a 68-year-old man walked in through the back and was met by the burglars, who were taking property from inside.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # 25-CWP-034A.