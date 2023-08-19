Watch CBS News
Bulls Fest featuring contests, appearances happening at United Center

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We still have about two months until the Chicago Bulls return to the court. But starting Saturday, fans are getting an early treat.

Bulls Fest is back for its second year at the United Center.

The two-day festival will give fans the ultimate interactive experience - including a basketball tournament, a slam-dunk contest, and appearances from the team's players.

The event is free and started at 7 a.m. It runs through Sunday.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 8:59 AM

