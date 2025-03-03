Watch CBS News
Bulls Fest retuning to United Center in August, team announced

The Chicago Bulls announced on Monday that they will once again host their Bulls Fest later this year.

The popular outdoor, family-friendly event will return to the United Center campus. 

It will be free to attend and feature activities, including a Bulls Kid Nation Zone, food, and appearances from the team's current and former players.

The 3v3 tournament is also returning. Registration for the men, women, and youth, ages 8 and up, is now open. Early registration will be available until May 31.

The fest is set to take place from Aug. 23-24.

