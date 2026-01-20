White scores 27 and Bulls match a franchise record with 25 3-pointers in 138-110 win over Clippers

Coby White scored 27 points and hit six of Chicago's franchise record-tying 25 3-pointers, and the hot-shooting Bulls beat the surging Los Angeles Clippers 138-110 on Tuesday night.

White had the touch again after hitting a season-high seven 3s in Sunday's blowout win over Brooklyn, and the Bulls made 25 of 47 from beyond the arc.

Matas Buzelis added 21 points, Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 and Kevin Huerter added 14. All three players made four 3s.

Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Bulls had their way with a team that came in rolling. The Clippers had won six straight and 13 of 15 since a 6-21 start.

Chicago led by 21 points at the half after matching a season high with 45 points in the second quarter and broke the game back open after Los Angeles made a run in the third.

James Harden led Los Angeles with 24 points. John Collins scored 23 and matched a season high with five 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game. The six-time All-Star has been dealing with a sprained right ankle and bruised left knee.

The Bulls led 70-49 at halftime after dominating Los Angeles 45-19 in the second period.

They trailed 37-36 when Vucevic made a hook shot to spark a 22-6 run. Dosunmu finished it with a pair of 3s, bumping the lead to 58-43 with 3:20 remaining.

The Clippers pulled within 80-74 midway through the third after Collins hit a 3. But the Bulls quickly regained control. Tre Jones made a floater for Chicago to start a 17-3 run, capped by fastbreak layup by Huerter that made it 97-77.

Up next

Clippers: Host the Lakers on Thursday.

Bulls: Visit Minnesota on Thursday.