Buddy Guy takes stage with cast of "Sinners" at Oscars

Legendary Chicago blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy took the stage at the Oscars Sunday night, performing alongside the cast of "Sinners."

"Sinners" had the most nominations of any movie ever with 16. It took home four awards, including those for Best Actor and Best Cinematography — with Autumn Durald Arkapaw becoming the first woman to win that award.

Michael B. Jordan also won for Best Actor in "Sinners," while Ludwig Göransson won for Best Original Score for the movie.

At the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Guy took the stage with "Sinners" star Miles Caton and songwriter Raphael Saadiq as they recreated one of the most iconic scenes in the movie, performing the song, "I Lied to You."

Also onstage were Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, singer and rapper Shaboozey, dancer Misty Copeland, guitarist Eric Gales, guitarist and singer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, singer-songwriter Alice Smith, actresses Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li, and blues musician Bobby Rush — not to be confused with the former Illinois congressman.

Guy headlined the Chicago Blues Festival in 2024. He released a new album for his 89th birthday last year and will be back on tour this summer, with a stop at the Chicago Theatre on Saturday, July 25.