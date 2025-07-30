Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy releases new album for 89th birthday

To celebrate his 89th birthday on Wednesday, legendary musician Buddy Guy released a new album of Chicago blues — appropriately titled, "Ain't Done with the Blues."

The album features an assortment of guest musicians, including guitarist Joe Walsh of The Eagles fame, who joined Guy on the album's lead single, "How Blues Is That."

Twenty-six-year-old blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram joins Guy on "Where U At," guitarist Joe Bonamassa appears with Guy on "Dry Stick," and the iconic Peter Frampton joins up with Guy for "It Keeps Me Young."

The 18-song collection marks the first full-length studio album from Guy since "The Blues Don't Lie" in 2022.

An 89th birthday bash and album release party for Guy was held Wednesday night at Buddy Guy's Legends, at 700 S. Wabash Ave. in the South Loop.

Guy headlined the Chicago Blues Festival in 2024. He is on tour in August in Arizona and California.