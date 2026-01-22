2026 Oscar nominations to be announced today

The nominees for the 98th annual Academy Awards are being announced Thursday morning, with "One Battle After Another," "Sinners," "Marty Supreme," "Frankenstein" and "Hamnet" each expected to potentially earn double-digit Oscar nominations.

Pundits are keeping eyes on whether "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners," in particular — which have dominated precursor awards this season — can tie or even potentially break the record for the most overall nominations for a single film.

Currently the record stands at 14 nominations, which "Titanic," "All About Eve" and "La La Land" all received. However, this year the Academy is also launching a new category for best casting, which should make exeeding the existing record one step easier.

When are the 2026 Oscar nominations announced?

The live Oscar nominations announcement will begin at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

As the AMPAS has done before, some of the categories will be revealed at 5:30 a.m. straight-up, and the remaining ones will be announced after a short break.

Who is announcing the 2026 Oscar nominations?

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the live announcement.

Brooks was nominated for best supporting actress two years ago for the musical "The Color Purple." Pullman, who is the son of actor Bill Pullman, previously starred in the best picture nominee "Top Gun: Maverick."

What else could be nominated?



While the final nominations remain up in the air until the official announcement, in December, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued its finalist shortlists for a dozen categories, including best documentary feature and best international feature. The latter category is expected to include a number of titles that prognosticators believe will factor into a number of top races, following the Academy's active recruitment of international industry representatives to diversify ranks.

Many of the international movies some believe will fill out the best picture category are largely the same titles picked up by distributor Neon at last year's Cannes Film Festival: the Palme d'Or-winning "It Was Just an Accident," the Golden Globe-winning "The Secret Agent," the Norwegian drama "Sentimental Value" (which many expect to also earn multiple acting nominations), and possibly also Park Chan-wook's South Korean hit "No Other Choice" or Oliver Laxe's "Sirāt," the latter of which was shortlisted an eyebrow-raising five times last month.

When is the Oscar awards ceremony?



The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O'Brien is on deck to return as the show's host after assuming the role for the first time ever during last year's ceremony, at which "Anora" took home top honors, winning best picture, best director (Sean Baker), best actress (Mikey Madison), best screenplay and best editing.