Broadview ICE facility fence taken down within hour of deadline

The fence surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in west suburban Broadview was removed overnight, within an hour of the deadline.

A judge ordered that the riot fence must come down by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The fence was erected Sept. 23 outside the ICE facility on Beach Street in Broadview. For weeks, it has been a symbol of tension between federal authorities, protesters, and the Village of Broadview itself.

Last month, hours after the fencing went up at the facility, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying, in part, it was "built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview ... currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."

New barriers went up on Monday, and they are drawing criticism too.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews installed new concrete barriers outside facility, adding another layer to what many already call a "fortress."

Mayor Thompson said the barriers are meant to keep protesters safe and protect residents when demonstrations spill into the street.