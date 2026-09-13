Mayor Brandon Johnson makes special announcement Sunday afternoon

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be making his special announcement Sunday afternoon from the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

Last month, his political organization invited supporters by email, telling them they could "be part of history by joining us for a special announcement by the mayor on Sunday, September 13th."

While Johnson has yet to announce his political plans, it is expected that he may run for re-election in 2027.

"It's hard to tell when they don't put in the announcement what it's for, but I think this is probably the start of the Brandon Johnson campaign for mayor, officially," political analyst Dick Simpson said.

Last weekend on The Angle, the mayor spoke briefly about what the announcement could be.

"Hopefully, we're announcing a Bears win, right? Or at least celebrating a Bears win. Listen, on the 13th, I'm going to, you know, address the people of Chicago around just my future and the future of our city. What I'm grateful for is that I made a commitment four years ago to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago. The ultimate goal is to build the safest, most affordable big city in America. We're doing that."

Johnson went on to talk about the affordable housing units he's been behind and historic lows in violence numbers since he's been mayor.

The announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m., sometime after the Chicago Bears' season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Re-election won't be easy for Johnson

If he chooses to run, Johnson faces an uphill re-election battle.

A poll by the University of Chicago's Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation in July found his approval rating at just 23%, with only 13.6% of Chicagoans saying they're excited by another Johnson campaign.

Who else is running for mayor in 2027

At least nine candidates have announced plans to run for mayor in 2027, including Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas also has said she will run, but has yet to formally launch a campaign.

Businessman Willie Wilson, who has run for mayor three times before, has also launched a campaign, as have Cook County Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas, former Chicago Housing Authority CEO Matt Brewer, businessman Joe Holberg, cardiologist Lisa Nee, and businessman John Kelly.