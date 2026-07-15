Poll finds few Chicago voters want Mayor Brandon Johnson to run for re-election

Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to announce if he'll seek re-election next year, but a new poll reveals he faces a tough road ahead if he does run for another term.

The gold standard poll commissioned by the University of Chicago's Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation delivers an education on how poorly Chicagoans view Johnson, and the uphill climb he faces if he runs for re-election.

The city that delivered him a victory in 2023 is delivering a starkly different message in the final year of his first term.

The poll found just 13.6% of Chicagoans want Johnson to run again, and 58% of Chicagoans say they're not excited by another Johnson campaign.

Johnson's job approval rating dropped to 23%, down from 25% in December.

"He needs some really big victories very quick," said retired University of Illinois Chicago political science professor Dick Simpson, a former alderman who watches the Chicago political landscape closely. "This isn't just like whites unhappy with him, this is across all racial groups, and that makes it much more difficult."

As he reflected on his first three years in office during an interview with CBS News Chicago in May, the mayor did not want to talk about poll numbers, which were 10 points better than they are now.

Asked if his poll numbers give him pause for concern, Johnson asked, "Why are you worried about that?"

CHRIS TYE: "I'm just asking you."

JOHNSON: "I've already expressed that, though."

TYE: "You are both a government leader and you're a politician, and we're talking about the vocabulary of politics, which is poll numbers."

JOHNSON: "And I'm talking about the people of the city of Chicago and their ability to feel safe and affordable in their communities."

At least nine candidates have declared plans to run for mayor in 2027, and the University of Chicago poll found there is voter excitement for two prominent candidates.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who has yet to declare a run for mayor, has 52% of voters excited about a potential candidacy. Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who has declared a bid for mayor, followed close behind with 47% of voters enthusiastic about her candidacy.

Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said he's still not sure about his political future.

"Look, I have not made any declaration or timeline around when I'll make my intentions clear," he said.

Simpson said the poll might give Johnson pause on whether to run again, and could provide fuel to those still on the sidelines to throw their hat in.