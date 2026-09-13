5 people shot, another hit by car in Humoboldt Park, CFD says

Five people were shot and another person was injured after being hit by a car in Humboldt Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said it happened around 12:19 p.m. on West Chicago and North Christiana avenues.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were taken in fair condition.

The sixth victim, who was hit by a car, was also taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.