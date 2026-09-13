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5 people shot, another hit by car in Humoboldt Park, CFD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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Five people were shot and another person was injured after being hit by a car in Humboldt Park on Sunday afternoon. 

The Chicago Fire Department said it happened around 12:19 p.m. on West Chicago and North Christiana avenues. 

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were taken in fair condition.

The sixth victim, who was hit by a car, was also taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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