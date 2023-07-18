Boy, 10, thrown from carnival ride in Antioch is awake and alert, family says

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride in the northwest suburbs and seriously hurt said he is awake and alert.

Huntley Daniels was in the hospital with many broken bones, including his jaw, after the accident in Antioch over the weekend.

Family members said he cannot talk, but he's communicating with them by texting.

He has a long road to recovery, and they are looking for a used wheelchair for him while he heals.

The company that installed the ride has still not responded to CBS 2's request for an interview.