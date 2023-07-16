10-year-old thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch; carnival rides shut down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old child has been airlifted to a local hospital after being thrown from a carnival ride at the Taste of Antioch Sunday afternoon.

According to Antioch Police, when crews arrived on scene around 2:40 p.m., officers discovered theinjured child. No other information was immediately available about the child.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered the remainder of the rides at the event shut down to allow officials to review the safety of each ride.

There is an investigation underway with the Illinois Department of Labor, which is responsible for ensuring safety of carnival rides, the Antioch Police Department, and the Antioch Fire Department.