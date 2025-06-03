Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy shot, wounded near community center in Matteson, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Matthew Cramer, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Juvenile shot outside community center in Matteson, Illinois
Juvenile shot outside community center in Matteson, Illinois 00:21

A boy was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon near a community center in the south Chicago suburb of Matteson.

At 4:22 p.m., police and paramedics were called to the Matteson Community Center, at 20642 Matteson Ave., for a person shot. They found a boy of an unspecified age, but described as a juvenile, inside the community center with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The boy was rushed to the emergency room.

Matteson police investigators learned there had been a fight between the boy and another person outside the community center that led to the shooting, police said. The shooting took place outside the community center, police said.

The shooter ran off on foot, while the victim entered the community center seeking assistance, police said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody about two hours later in Richton Park after a brief pursuit, police said.

Investigators are working with community center staff to review surveillance video, and the community center was closed for the investigation. It was expected to reopen in the morning.

Police do not believe the community is in danger. 

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.