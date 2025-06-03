Boy shot, wounded near community center in Matteson, Illinois

A boy was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon near a community center in the south Chicago suburb of Matteson.

At 4:22 p.m., police and paramedics were called to the Matteson Community Center, at 20642 Matteson Ave., for a person shot. They found a boy of an unspecified age, but described as a juvenile, inside the community center with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The boy was rushed to the emergency room.

Matteson police investigators learned there had been a fight between the boy and another person outside the community center that led to the shooting, police said. The shooting took place outside the community center, police said.

The shooter ran off on foot, while the victim entered the community center seeking assistance, police said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody about two hours later in Richton Park after a brief pursuit, police said.

Investigators are working with community center staff to review surveillance video, and the community center was closed for the investigation. It was expected to reopen in the morning.

Police do not believe the community is in danger.