Boy, 16, charged in shooting death of man on CTA Red Line train in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged after shooting and killing a man on a CTA Red Line train in Chatham back in August.

Chicago police said the boy was arrested Tuesday at O'Hare International Airport.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 6 around 2:05 a.m., shot a 29-year-old man on a train car, in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.

The teen was located in Georgia, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder, police said. 

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:04 PM

