Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line Train in Chatham

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot on a CTA Red Line train car in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:05 a.m., a 29-year-old man was on the train car, in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, when an unknown male fired shots.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 6, 2022 / 6:30 AM

