Boy, 14, charged with armed carjacking in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's South Side last month.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen on Thursday, in the 1200 block of West 69th Street.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on June 19, took a vehicle from a 50-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, in the 1100 block of West 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The boy was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count and possessing a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

No further information was immediately available.