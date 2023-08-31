Boy, 17, charged with string of armed robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to a string of armed robberies on the city's West Side during the month of June.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested on Wednesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who robbed multiple people on June 17 and 24 in the following locations:

June 17 at 5 a.m. – 2400 block of South Troy Street: 40-year-old man

June 17 at 5:15 a.m. – 2400 block of South St. Louis Avenue: 19-year-old & 52-year-old men

June 17 between 5 and 6 a.m. – 2500 block of South Lawndale Avenue: 34-year-old man

June 24 at 6 a.m. – 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue: 43-year-old man.

June 24 at 6:30 a.m. – 2500 block of South Avers Avenue: 59-year-old man.

June 24 at 6:30 a.m. – 2500 block of South Avers Avenue: 20-year-old man.

June 24 at 6:45 a.m. – 3800 block of West 26th Street: 67-year-old man.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with six felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of discharging a firearm, and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available.