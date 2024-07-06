Boy, 16, struck by car after violent attack on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked and hit by a car on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

Chicago police said around 11:45 p.m., the boy was beaten by several other males on the street in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street.

The group then got into a white sedan and the driver struck the victim as they fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and punctured lungs among other injuries. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as of Saturday.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.