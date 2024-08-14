Boy, 15, shot inside Chicago South Side apartment, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday morning after someone shot him inside an apartment in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard.

Police say the teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital by fire crews with a gunshot wound to his chest in fair condition.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.