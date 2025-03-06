Boy, 15, charged with participating in December robbery of 3 other teens on CTA Red Line train

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last year.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue and charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.

Police said on Dec. 29, the teen participated in taking the belongings of the victims, ages 15, 17, and 18, by force while on the train in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.