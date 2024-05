CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg in South Chicago Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue.

Police say the boy was riding his bike when he saw a dark vehicle on the street and heard multiple shots fired.

He was struck in the leg and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made. Area 2 detectives were investigating.