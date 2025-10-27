Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino to appear in court this week amid complaints about federal agents' use of tear gas

Federal agents are accused of violating a judge's order by deploying what appeared to be tear gas in a Chicago neighborhood this past weekend — as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino gets ready to answer for other recent incidents in court this week.

Attorneys said what happened in one incident in Little Village and another in Old Irving Park shows a pattern of force by federal agents that goes beyond what a court allowed during an enforcement operation.

This past Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis ordered Bovino to attend a hearing in her courtroom after he was accused of violating a temporary restraining order limiting federal agents' use of certain tactics to suppress protests or prevent media coverage of immigration enforcement operations in Illinois.

Ellis ordered the Trump administration to produce Bovino for a hearing in her courtroom on Tuesday. She has repeatedly raised concerns about federal agents' aggressive tactics while carrying out immigration enforcement operations in Chicago.

On Thursday, a group of journalists, protesters, and clergy who had sued the Trump administration accused Bovino of violating a temporary restraining order Ellis had issued limiting such tactics. In their complaint, the plaintiffs cited video showing Bovino throwing at least one canister of tear gas during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The video, which was streamed live to Facebook, was taken near the Discount Mall at 26th and Whipple streets. Protesters and residents confronted CBP tactical agents as they tried to conduct immigration enforcement at that site.

In the video, Bovino can be seen in uniform, but no headgear, pulling out a canister of tear gas and tossing it into the crowd of protesters over the heads of other agents. As the camera begins to move away, he can be seen pulling another canister of tear gas off his belt.

In their filing, the plaintiffs include a screenshot from the same video, and say it shows Bovino throwing "either one or two tear gas canisters over the heads of armed federal agents in front of him and in the direction of a crowd of individuals protesting, including an individual filming the encounter."

The plaintiffs argue this violates "multiple paragraphs" of the court's Oct. 9 order, which prohibits federal agents from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force against journalists unless there is probable cause to believe the individual has committed a crime.

The filing also accuses another agent of firing a pepper ball into a man's neck from just five feet away. It goes on to claim that another agent pointed a gun at a veteran and mocked him, and that agents were not wearing body cameras or visible identification, and

It also prohibits them from issuing crowd dispersal orders, without exigent circumstances, requiring people to leave a public place where they otherwise have a lawful right to be.

On Saturday morning, chemical agents were deployed on Kildare Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. Attorneys said it happened without a warning, which has also been deemed a violation of the temporary restraining order limiting how chemical agents can be used.

As to the hearing on Tuesday at which Bovino is to appear, CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said the purpose is unclear.

"Tuesday is, according to what the judge entered, is just a status state — it's not even set for a hearing," Miller said. So that's why I'm not really sure what's going to happen on Tuesday. I mean, I'm not sure what the reasoning is to tell him he has to be there."

Attorneys are now calling for sanctions and tighter oversight of how immigration enforcement is being carried out in Chicago.