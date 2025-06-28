Body recovered from Lake Michigan near 63rd Street Beach, police say

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said the body was recovered just before 12:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Hayes Drive near 63rd Street beach.

The victim, only described as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not released.

The recovery comes one week after a person went missing in Lake Michigan near the 63rd Street beach, just one of four incidents that happened on the water last weekend.

Police did not confirm if the recovery is connected to the missing person.

No further information was available.

Area detectives are investigating.