Watch CBS News
Local News

Body recovered from Lake Michigan near 63rd Street Beach, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said the body was recovered just before 12:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Hayes Drive near 63rd Street beach.

The victim, only described as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not released.

The recovery comes one week after a person went missing in Lake Michigan near the 63rd Street beach, just one of four incidents that happened on the water last weekend. 

Police did not confirm if the recovery is connected to the missing person. 

No further information was available.

Area detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.