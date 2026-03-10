Body of missing Chicago man Dan Davis found in Blue Island, daughter confirms

The body of Chicago father Dan Davis, who went missing last November, has been found in Blue Island, his daughter said.

His daughter Wendy Davis said her father's body was found in a forest preserve Monday. No further details have been released.

Davis, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25, 2025, at his job at the 115 Bourbon Street bar in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

He had been involved in a car accident the day before he went missing in unincorporated Alsip. He was believed to have suffered a head injury, but refused medical attention.

Cook County sheriff's deputies dropped him off at his job around 12:30 a.m. that day. Bodycam video the sheriff's department released showed he had some difficulty walking.

His family believed he had experienced a medical issue before going missing. In February Wendy Davis took the search for her father national.

"I know he would drop the world for me, and I wish he could see how many people are doing the same thing for him. Like he would not believe it." she said at a candlelight vigil for him in December.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to officials with Blue Island and the Blue Island Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

