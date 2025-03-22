Blackhawks' Patrick Maroon, a 3-time Stanley Cup champion, says he's retiring after the season

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Maroon said he is retiring after this season.

Maroon, who turns 37 next month, made the announcement in a pregame television interview before he and the Chicago Blackhawks played at his hometown St. Louis Blues.

"I've done everything I could in this league," an emotional Maroon said discussing his decision after St. Louis defeated Chicago 4-1 Saturday. "I have no regrets."

Maroon was given a loud ovation during a break in the second period after a montage of highlights of his time with the Blues was shown on the videoboard.

"I was shocked what the Blues did for me tonight," Maroon said. "They didn't have to do that. I was just playing a hockey game. I couldn't have written a better script on how it all transpired today."

Maroon fought Tyler Tucker in the third period. His mother, father, two brothers and his wife were in attendance. Afterward, Maroon was named the first star of the game.

"I had the good fortune of coaching Pat Maroon in Boston last year and in the playoffs," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "He is an exemplary and great teammate and he's an incredibly intelligent hockey mind and player. He's very underrated about how well he understands the game."

Maroon said he was at peace with his decision, adding it had been "the back of my head all year." Being in St. Louis was the place to make the announcement.

"I've given everything I have. I wanted to go out on my own terms," Maroon said. "I don't want to be scratching and crawling for a contract and them telling me I'm out."

Maroon got a fitting sendoff by the Blues, former teammate Brayden Schenn said.

"I don't love seeing him in that jersey, I'm not going to lie, "Schenn said. "(I) talked to him after. When you win with guys, you care about guys quite a bit. Nice to see him and get a good salute tonight by the crowd and nice tribute."

In an interview before the game, Maroon explained his reasoning on retiring.

"Sometimes you've got to give up everything you know and everything you dreamed of your whole life," Maroon told Darren Pang on Chicago Sports Network. "I just know it's time for me and it's time for my family to go start a new chapter in our lives."

Maroon helped the Blues win their first championship in franchise history in 2019. He then joined the Tampa Bay Lightning and won back to back in 2020 and '21.

"I played 352 games in the minors and 840 games in the NHL right now," Maroon said. "Who would have thought that? I'm happy I got to win in my hometown and I got to go and win two more."

Maroon became the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Cup three years in a row with two different teams. It was not a coincidence he revealed that he's calling it a career while in St. Louis with family in attendance.

"It's tough," Maroon said. "It's hard to go through things like this. You can't really process it, but I think it's special for me and my family to go start a new chapter."

Maroon has played 1,002 regular-season and playoff games with Anaheim, Edmonton, New Jersey, St. Louis, Minnesota, Boston and Chicago after getting drafted in the sixth round in 2007 by Philadelphia.

Maroon "deserved all the respect and applause he got here," Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen said.

"I thought he's had a helluva career," Sorensen said. "He's brought a lot of different elements to the team this year. On the ice is one thing. With the younger guys, he's awesome. He's a good human being."

Maroon said he will keep playing for the rest of the season.

"I'm just going to finish hard. I play between the whistles as hard as I can," Maroon said. "Every time I go over the boards, it's like my last shift ever. I will continue to do that."

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl