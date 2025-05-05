Watch CBS News
Sports

Blackhawks get No. 3 pick in NHL draft lottery, are focused on drafting new head coach

By Ryan Baker

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

The Chicago Blackhawks had the second-best odds to land another number-one overall pick in the NHL Draft this year, but they were bested by a team not far from the NHL Draft Lottery in Secaucus, New Jersey.

With just a 3.5% chance, the e New York Islanders were bounced into the top spot. The Islanders have the right to pick first for the fifth time in team history, and first since selecting John Tavares with the No. 1 pick in 2009.

Utah won the second lottery drawing and made the jump from 14th to fourth under the rules limiting teams from moving up no more than 10 spots in the draft order.

The Blackhawks had to settle for the third pick, after selecting first and second the last two years.

But the team's first priority is drafting a head coach.

"Ultimately, we want someone that's excited about what's going on in Chicago, and you know, based on the reaction, and my phone every day, this is quite — it's an appealing job, and we feel that, and we know that," said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, "but we've got to find the right person that fits what we're doing, and that's kind of the course we're running right now."

The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson in December, and Anders Sörensen has been at the helm on an interim basis since. 

Ryan Baker
ryanbaker-1.jpg

Ryan Baker is the sports director at CBS Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.