Black Men United renovates Maywood, Illinois building for affordable housing that has residents pleased

Tips often come in from viewers alleging bad landlords and unsafe living conditions, but this story is about just the opposite — a transformation of a building so dramatic that even the governor went to check it out.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker cut the ribbon Wednesday at a party celebrating upgrades to apartments in the west Chicago suburb of Maywood that are putting smiles on the faces of the residents.

"The state of Illinois will remain in the game for all of you," said Pritzker.

Residents of all ages were in attendance. Phoenix Delk, 18 months old, was comfortable dozing off in his mother's arms, and she is comfortable at home.

"This is how it always looks," Delk said of her blond brick building with its landscaping in Maywood. "It's not like they just, you know, kind of put on a show today. No, it's always this homey."

Delk is grateful for the new owners of the apartment building on Greenwood Avenue.

"We have 23 families that currently live in the construct of this great building," said Pastor John Harrell, president and cofounder of Black Men United.

The nonprofit was launched in a church parking lot five years ago, and has now made an impact in Maywood and beyond.

"That's been their mission — to make communities better," said Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester).

Elected leaders came Wednesday to celebrate the nonprofit and its latest project — refurbishing the 24-unit Maywood apartment building for low-income families.

"This building has been totally renovated to the tune of $3.8 million," Harrell said.

With the help of state funding, Black Men United took ownership of the property last month — and got to work.

"Granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, two laundry rooms for the families, and each unit have high-efficient, energy-efficient furnaces and hot water tanks," said Harrell.

Solar panels will be installed on the roof too.

"Not only does this refurbishment and upgrade advance the cause of safe, affordable housing for families in Maywood, but Black Men United has created a model for the rest of the region, and frankly, the rest of the nation," said Harrell.

Families living in the building feel safe, comfortable, and at home.

"Above all else, it's definitely affordable," said Delk.