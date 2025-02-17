Watch CBS News
Bundle up! Bitter cold to last in Chicago area through midweek

By Kylee Miller, David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Dangerous cold, weather alerts remain through Tuesday
The Arctic cold blast lasts through the middle of the week. Due to the dangerous cold, weather alerts remain through Tuesday.

Actual air temperatures will fall below zero tonight, and since it will be blustery, the wind chill values will drop even colder than Monday night, ranging from -20 to -30 degrees. Due to the big chill, another cold weather advisory has been issued for 9 p.m. tonight until noon Tuesday. Frostbite could happen in 30 minutes or less, so make sure to dress warm. 

High temperatures peak in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Followed by temperatures in the 20s on Thursday and Friday. The 30s are expected over the weekend, and into next week, the 40s return. The next chance for light scattered snow will arrive Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. 

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: low of -3, feels like -20 to -30. Partly cloudy.

TUESDAY: high of 11, partly cloudy. Feels like -15 to -25 throughout the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: low of 4. A few snow showers build in late.

