Berwyn homeowners concerned about more flooding with severe storm risk this week

Repeated basement flooding and property damage is leading homeowners in Berwyn to fear every time it rains, with another severe weather threat on the way.

Trucks pumping out sewers and catch basins are a necessary sight in the City of Berwyn.

Resident Dave Levy said his basement continues to be ravaged by floods on and off over the past five years. He said that he and other homeowners were frightened to learn that there would be more rain in the forecast this week.

"We're getting a mixture of rainwater and sewage coming back," he said.

Homeowners in Berwyn said they are constantly having to pump out sewage to keep it from flooding their basements.

"We're very frustrated ... myself, my neighbors. We're very frustrated about the constant, ongoing problem that we've been having," Levy said. "We've done what we could to repair it. We've had plumbers come out here. We've had to tear apart the basement, cut it two feet up, replace the flooring, the walls, everything."

He said the stretch of road along the 3600 block of Oak Park Avenue will even flood on days when it's not even raining heavily, forcing them to use portable pumps.

Levy said the floods leave foul odors, and he has to sanitize and tear everything apart. He blames a decaying main city sewer line.

"Why aren't those pipes being taken care of by them?" said Melissa Fitzgerald, who also blames the City of Berwyn.

"Over the last several weeks, we've spent thousands on plumbers. I've gone through different plumbers. Our pump was pumping out all of this, like sewage back up into our French drain in the backyard," she said.

Another homeowner had to hire a private plumbing company to suck the sewage out last week. Levy said they haven't had any substantial help from the city.

CBS News Chicago attempted to contact the mayor but got no response.

An inspection of the city sewer in front of Levy's home found a sludge-like substance rising toward the surface, a cracked pipe, and broken concrete.

"They're not listening to me. If you talk to the community here, they're not listening to any of the residents," Levy said. "I want them to be responsible as a city and contribute to the city that they run."

In the meantime, with the certainty of spring rains coming, he's had to buy yet another pump.

"I have an extra pump. I have one ready to go just in case it rains," he said. "When is this gonna stop?"

CBS News Chicago did manage to get in contact with the city administrator and is still awaiting answers to questions about the matter.