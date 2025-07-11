Watch CBS News
Local News

"Beauty and the Beast" makes U.S. tour stop at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Aida Mogos

/ CBS Chicago

"Beauty and the Beast" makes U.S. tour stop at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre
"Beauty and the Beast" makes U.S. tour stop at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre 01:46

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is back in Chicago on a U.S. tour for the first time in more than 25 years. 

The show, based on the 1991 film, is playing through August 2 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Fergie L. Philippe, the actor who plays the Beast, said he loves portraying the character who, while not human, experiences relatable feelings of pain and anguish. 

"I would be gob smacked if we didn't all know someone who hasn't experienced what the beast goes through; he's in constant pain." 

Kyra Belle Johnson, who plays Belle in the musical, says she loves the character because she is forgiving, smart, and "doesn't let anyone push her around." 

Chicago is the show's first tour stop. Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway in Chicago website

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.