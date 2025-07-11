"Beauty and the Beast" makes U.S. tour stop at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is back in Chicago on a U.S. tour for the first time in more than 25 years.

The show, based on the 1991 film, is playing through August 2 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Fergie L. Philippe, the actor who plays the Beast, said he loves portraying the character who, while not human, experiences relatable feelings of pain and anguish.

"I would be gob smacked if we didn't all know someone who hasn't experienced what the beast goes through; he's in constant pain."

Kyra Belle Johnson, who plays Belle in the musical, says she loves the character because she is forgiving, smart, and "doesn't let anyone push her around."

Chicago is the show's first tour stop. Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway in Chicago website.