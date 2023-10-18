Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent says he's prepared to start this Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Sunday, the Bears will be looking to do something they haven't done since September of 2022: win at Soldier Field.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the team's backup quarterback who is preparing and ready to start a winning streak at home.

It's Tyson Bagent time at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Eberflus continued to say quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful and wouldn't rule out surgery on his dislocated thumb.

Barring a remarkable recovery, Bagent, the undrafted quarterback out of Division II Shephard, is set to make his first NFL start.

"It means everything," Bagent said. "I think after the last game of my college career, I was talking to a good buddy of mine and we were just kinda talking about 'Maybe, you make the team, but you might never get to start a game ever again in your whole life.' And so look how everything has kind of fallen into place. Just nothing but extreme gratitude."

While he's appreciating what the moment means, Bagent is also doing everything he can to make sure the moment isn't too big for him. That includes knowing the whole playbook.

"Whatever they want to put on their call sheet will be understood through and through by myself," he said. "I'll put that on me. I told them, 'I know you guys got a lot of faith in me, but I do want to let you know that I know the whole call sheet, but don't hinder the offense just because I'm going in there, because I've prepared for this all week. I take pride in doing that."

Bagent doesn't lack in confidence, but he did have a backup plan if he didn't make it in the NFL. He said he was going to crossfit like crazy, get as ripped as he could possibly, and go be a teacher in his hometown.

That plan will have to wait at least a little while.