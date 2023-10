Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent says he's prepared to start this Sunday On Sunday, the Bears will be looking to do something they haven't done since September of 2022: win at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the team's backup quarterback who is preparing and ready to start a winning streak at home. It's Tyson Bagent time at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Eberflus continued to say quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful and wouldn't rule out surgery on his dislocated thumb.