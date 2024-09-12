Chicago Bears prepare for C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans in Sunday night matchup

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears were able to beat the Tennessee Titans last weekend without scoring an offensive touchdown, but in order to beat C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, they'll likely need a few.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron wasn't concerned with Williams' accuracy issues. He said he's seen Williams make all the throws he may have missed last Sunday.

As for one of the rookie's presumed top targets, tight end Cole Kmet, playing fewer than half the Bears offensive snaps, Waldron took some blame for that.

"[Kmet] does a great job for us," Waldron said. "He's done nothing but the right thing ever since I've been around him. So, that's more on us, starting with me, getting the reps a little bit balanced out, but it also goes back to playing efficient football, and when we're doing that, not getting titled out of some of the ways we wanted to go into that game."

As the defense gets set for the challenge of Stroud and the Texans offense, defensive end Montez Sweat is happy to have Darrell Taylor in the fold, especially after he recorded two sacks in his Bears debut on the other side of the line.

"I was excited to have him on board," Sweat said. "He looks nice. He really just it in well with the whole group and the culture. I'm just excited to have him."

Sweat added that when he was traded to the Bears from Washington last year, he was "nervous" about how he would be received by his new teammates. He was welcomed with open arms, so Sweat wanted to welcome Taylor to the new team and he "fit right in."

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who had a big impact in the opener, was moving around well after not practicing on Wednesday because of a foot injury.

But both receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze were still sidelined leaving their status for Sunday in doubt.