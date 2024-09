Chicago Bears prepare for C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans in Sunday night matchup Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears were able to beat the Tennessee Titans last weekend without scoring an offensive touchdown, but in order to beat C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, they'll likely need a few. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron wasn't concerned with Williams' accuracy issues. He said he's seen Williams make all the throws he may have missed last Sunday.