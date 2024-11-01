Bears' Kyler Gordon returns to practice in limited capacity, questionable for Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears are pretty banged up as they head to Arizona trying to shake off their crushing loss last weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals come into this game playing well, led by Kyler Murray. And for the Bears, there is at least one piece of somewhat positive injury news.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon is questionable against the Cardinals after practicing in a limited capacity for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain in London.

The cornerback has been balancing an eagerness to return, while also dealing with an injury he has never had before.

"It's definitely tough, you know—being smart, and being eager like you said—so trying to figure out the in-between, not pushing it over the limit, but definitely testing out and just trying to make good progress on it," Gordon said, "because I want to be on the field back as fast as possible. I hate being on the—you know, I want to be out there and make plays, and have fun, and be out there with my brothers."

Having Gordon would be helpful up against dual-threat Cardinals quarterback Murray, who has No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. to throw to.

"You know, a lot of good skills, you know, especially his capability, his speeds. He's got an arm on him as well," Gordon said. "So it's all about just taking that way from him and suppressing that."

Jaquan Brisker has been ruled out for the Bears this week. Left tackles Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones also will not play in Arizona.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Larry Borom, who is questionable, has done a good job there at practice. He would need to be activated off injured reserve.