Bears greats turn out to pay final respects to Virginia McCaskey as she is laid to rest

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Longtime Chicago Bears matriarch Virginia Halas McCaskey was laid to rest this morning.

Mrs. McCaskey died Thursday, Feb. 6, at the age of 102.

She was the eldest child of "Papa Bear" George Halas Sr., a founding father of both the Bears and the National Football League. He came on as a player/coach with the team – originally the Decatur Staleys – in 1920, and built it into an American sports powerhouse.

Born in 1923, Mrs. McCaskey learned all about the team from her father, and inherited the team after his death in 1983. Her only brother, George "Mugs" Halas Jr., had died of a heart attack in 1979, leaving her as the sole heir to the franchise.

A memorial service for Mrs. McCaskey was held at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect, near where Mrs. McCaskey and her husband raised their 11 children.

Dozens of current and former members of the Bears organization were in attendance to pay their final respects to Mrs. McCaskey on Wednesday, including current Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Poles, General Manager Ryan Poles, and Head Coach Ben Johnson.

Several former Bears icons were also in attendance—including representatives of the 1985 Super Bowl champion team and the 2006 Super Bowl contenders. Among those who turned out were former head coaches Lovie Smith and Matt Forte, and former linebacker Brian Urlacher, placekicker Robbie Gold, former cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman, defensive tackle Dan Hampton, and former safety Gary Fencik.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New York Giants owner John Mara, Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, and Chicago Cubs co-owners Laura and Tom Ricketts also turned out to pay their respects.

Mrs. McCaskey's impact was made clear by the turnout at the service.