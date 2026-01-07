Bears fans invited for Ben Johnson lookalike contest in Chicago's southwest suburbs this week

In less than three weeks, Chicago will celebrate 40 years since the storied 1985 Chicago Bears team won Super Bowl XX with a 46-10 win over the New England Patriots.

For pretty much all of those 40 years, people have been dressing up like Head Coach Mike Ditka — the aviator sunglasses, the Chicago Bears sweater vest over the button-down shirt and tie.

But while it will always be an epochal moment in Chicago history, Super Bowl XX is getting to be a long time ago now. With the Bears in the playoffs this year, why not dress up to look like the present-day Bears coach instead?

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The southwest Chicago suburb of Bedford Park is inviting people to do just that. The contest will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wintrust Sports Complex, at 5499 W. 65th St. in Bedford Park.

Fans of all ages are welcome. There will also be a complimentary buffet from Moretti's.

Creativity is encouraged for the contest. So find a headset, grab a clipboard, or maybe even ditch your shirt — like Johnson did to get the Wieners Circle to hold a free hot dog giveaway recently.

The first prize for the contest is a $1,000 Vias gift card.

As it happens, Super Bowl XX is not all that is celebrating 40 years this year. Coach Johnson will turn 40 in May.