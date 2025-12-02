Lines wrapped the block for 2nd Chicago Bears-inspired Wiener's Circle hot dog giveaway

In the spirit of the Day of Giving, The Wiener's Circle, for the second time this year, handed out free hot dogs.

Last month, the famed hot dog stand had offered free hot dogs if head coach Ben Johnson took his shirt off after any Bears victory this season. He did just that during a celebration after the Bears beat the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the drop in temperatures and leftover snow from over the weekend, fans bundled up to take advantage of the deal.

"This is Chicago. We eat, so we stay hungry all the time," said Bob Keen.

Lines wrapped the Wiener's Circle, at 2622 N. Clark St., for the second giveaway.

"My alarm didn't go off, and usually I don't set alarms to get a hot dog, but here we are," Keen said.

He was just in time as the line started to move.

For one day, the notoriously salty hot dog stand has a sweet deal for Bears fans.

"Getting that free hot dog. Thank you, Ben Johnson!" one fan said.

"Anytime a hot dog's free, it's going to be the best hot dog you've ever had."

"What?! Shirt off?! And not going to lie, the dude's a little cut up. I gotta hit the gym," Keen said.

The food is symbolic to the team's fans, as Chicago has been craving a coach and a team like this.

"I think I was two years old when we won it all in '85, and I don't remember that, so let's go ahead and make some new memories, huh?" Keen said.

The Wiener's Circle is making memories, and at least 2,000 Chicago-style hot dogs.

"I don't know what I'm looking forward to more, the hot dog or the insults," Keen said.

Nonetheless, nothing is more satisfying for Bears' fans than a win in one hand and a free hot dog in the other.

Tuesday's giveaway follows September's giveaway after Caleb Williams' four touchdowns against the Cowboys.